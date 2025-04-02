Tottenham Star Urged to Choose Kenya Over England, ‘Come meet Benni McCarthy’

Tottenham defender Djed Spence has been encouraged to reconsider his international allegiance after being overlooked by Thomas Tuchel in the latest squad selection. Taiwo Atieno, a former Harambee Stars player, has urged Spence to explore the possibility of playing for Kenya instead of England, advising him to visit the country and meet Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy before making any final decisions about his future.

Atieno, who once found himself in a similar situation, believes Spence should give McCarthy’s team a chance. His comments come after Spence’s recent appearance on Rio Ferdinand Presents, where the Tottenham full-back expressed his determination to represent England. Spence emphasized his intention to continue working hard for a place in the England squad.

However, Atieno, an England-born retired Kenyan international, sees this as an ideal moment for Spence to consider his options more carefully. He explained that visiting Kenya and immersing himself in the local football scene would give Spence a more complete understanding of the opportunities available with the Harambee Stars. He believes that this visit would help the Tottenham star make an informed decision about his international future.

Spence, who is quickly emerging as one of Tottenham’s brightest talents, was born in London to a Jamaican father and a Kenyan mother. Atieno, who has followed Spence’s career closely, emphasized that if the full-back were to switch his allegiance, he could become a major star in Africa. Atieno also pointed out that the England setup might not fully recognize Spence’s potential.

“I’ve followed Djed’s journey for the past four years now. I first came across him because we’re both from South London, and he shares my Kenyan heritage. But as someone who’s walked a similar path, I believe it’s the right time for him to consider a different perspective,” Atieno shared with Flashscore.

Atieno highlighted the rapid growth of football in Kenya, suggesting that Spence would gain invaluable experience by representing the Harambee Stars. He reminded the Tottenham star that modern football is about more than just playing on the pitch. Atieno stressed that Spence should carefully weigh his options before making a decision.

“First, I’d encourage Djed to visit Kenya and meet Benni McCarthy. He should see firsthand what Kenyan football is all about before making any decisions about which national team to represent,” Atieno advised.

The 39-year-old former striker also pointed out the fierce competition for spots in the England squad, particularly for positions like wingbacks, where many talented players are vying for a chance to play. He warned Spence that it might take a long time before he receives a call-up to the England team. In contrast, Kenya offers a much more immediate opportunity to make an impact on the international stage.

“England has so much talent, especially at wingback, that even Premier League regulars can struggle to break into the squad. But Kenya presents Djed with a chance to become a central figure in the national team—both on the field and in shaping the future of Kenyan football,” Atieno said. He also pointed out that with Kenya’s goal of qualifying for its first-ever FIFA World Cup, Spence could lead a golden generation and write a new chapter in African football history.

Atieno emphasized that Spence’s opportunity to make history with Kenya is one that would be almost impossible to replicate in England, given the sheer volume of talent competing for spots.

“Djed has a unique chance to create a legacy in Kenyan football—something he may never achieve in England, where so many players are vying for a place,” Atieno added. “By considering Kenya, Djed could write his name into the history books and leave behind a football legacy that’s impossible to attain in England.”

Atieno concluded by urging Spence to think beyond the appeal of playing for a traditional football powerhouse like England and to consider the long-term impact he could have by representing Kenya on the global stage.