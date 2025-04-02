Musalia Mudavadi Takes Over Public Service Docket Following Muturi’s Dismissal

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has stepped in as Acting Cabinet Secretary for Public Service after the departure of former CS Justin Muturi.

Mudavadi expressed his gratitude to Muturi for his leadership, acknowledging the significant strides he made in improving public service delivery and boosting efficiency within the government.

“We sincerely thank Justin Muturi for his steadfast leadership and commitment to advancing public service during his time as Cabinet Secretary,” Mudavadi said in a statement Tuesday.

President William Ruto dismissed Muturi and appointed Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku as his successor. Ruku, who represents Muturi’s constituency, is a strong ally of President Ruto and a member of the Democratic Party (DP). His appointment awaits parliamentary approval before he can formally take office.

Mudavadi assured the public that the transition would be seamless, reinforcing the government’s ongoing push to streamline leadership roles and enhance governance efficiency. He emphasized that his office would manage public service duties until the new permanent appointment is confirmed.

“The smooth transition ensures continuity in government operations, reinforcing our commitment to efficient governance and accountability,” Mudavadi added, asssuring there would be no disruptions in government services.