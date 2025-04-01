Senator Maanzo: Ruto’s Regional Tours Are A Waste of Public Funds

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has slammed President William Ruto’s frequent regional development tours, calling them a wasteful use of public funds. He argued that instead of financing presidential visits, the government should prioritize infrastructure projects that directly benefit citizens.

Speaking during a local media interview on Monday, March 31, 2025, Maanzo emphasized that the money spent on Ruto’s nationwide travels could be better used to improve road networks, particularly in agricultural regions where farmers struggle with poor infrastructure.

“Here we are very wasteful when the president moves around, totally unnecessarily in the country. All that money you are going to use to visit that region is enough to do all the roads,” Maanzo stated.

The senator pointed out that key agricultural areas in Eastern, Central, and Northern Kenya lack proper roads, making it difficult for farmers to transport their produce to markets and processing plants. He specifically cited Makueni County, where mango farmers face challenges due to poor roads, and Central Kenya, where dairy farmers struggle to deliver milk.

“In some parts of Eastern Kenya or even Central Kenya or even Northern Kenya, the farmers need roads… There are no roads in such places. And there are no feeder roads to that establishment,” he added.

Maanzo urged the government to reevaluate its spending priorities, insisting that investing in road infrastructure would have a greater impact on development than presidential tours.

“The money used just to transport the government unnecessarily is enough to do all of these roads,” he asserted.

“I think this matter needs to be looked into in totality,” he added.