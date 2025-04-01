Maraga’s 2027 Presidential Bid Gains Momentum with Bonyamatuta Clan Endorsement

Retired Chief Justice David Maraga has taken a major step in his 2027 presidential campaign after earning the endorsement of his Bonyamatuta clan.

In a gathering at Ibara Viongozi Kebirigo Pastoral Centre, over 250 opinion leaders from the clan pledged their unwavering support, giving Maraga their blessings to vie for the presidency in the upcoming general elections.

Maraga convened the meeting to consult his clansmen and seek their backing before extending his campaign efforts to the national stage.

Former councillor Nelson Onyancha Onduko, who led the meeting, commended Maraga for valuing his community’s input and seeking their advice before officially launching his bid for the presidency.

The leaders unanimously supported Maraga’s candidacy and vowed to rally the entire Gusii community behind him.

“As leaders from his Bonyamatuta clan, he has sought our views, and we have given him the go-ahead to pursue the top seat in the country,” Onduko told journalists.

He praised Maraga’s impeccable record in the judiciary, stating that his dedication and service to Kenyans make him well-suited for the presidency.

“Maraga served this nation with integrity while in the judiciary, and we believe he can do even better as the sixth president of the Republic of Kenya,” Onduko added.

Speakers at the meeting lauded Maraga’s leadership, emphasizing that his tenure as Chief Justice demonstrated his ability to lead with integrity and fairness.

His key allies, including advocates Dennis Matara Abincha and Joseph Ombasa Kiangoi, described him as the ideal candidate to address Kenya’s political and economic challenges. They stressed that Maraga’s leadership qualities and experience would help steer the country in the right direction.

Maraga Confirms 2027 Presidential Run

On Sunday, Maraga officially declared his intention to be on the ballot in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking in Kisii after attending a church service, he affirmed his readiness to contest for the top job, expressing confidence in his ability to initiate transformative change. However, he maintained that the final decision lies with the people while dismissing claims that he is a political project.

“At the end of the day, it is the people who will decide. Just relax, wait, and in due course, you will make up your mind on whether or not I’m a state project,” he said.

Maraga also called for transparency in the electoral process, hoping for a credible Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“We are praying that they (IEBC Selection Panel) select fit people—honest people—to deliver a free and fair election,” he added.