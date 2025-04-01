Govt Calls for Registration of Kenyans in Myanmar and Thailand Amid Earthquake Crisis

The Kenyan government has issued a safety advisory for its citizens in Myanmar and Thailand following a powerful earthquake that rocked both nations.

In a statement on Monday, March 31, Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu assured Kenyans in the affected regions of the government’s support.

“The Government of the Republic of Kenya expresses deep concern for its citizens and the people of Myanmar and Thailand following the recent powerful earthquake. We stand in solidarity with all those affected by this disaster,” PS Njogu stated.

She urged Kenyans to stay informed by following local news and official alerts for real-time updates on aftershocks and emergency measures. She also advised them to avoid unnecessary travel to heavily impacted areas.

“Ensure personal safety. If you are in a damaged or unstable building, move to a safe, open area if possible. Stay vigilant for falling debris, landslides, or damaged infrastructure,” she warned.

To enhance coordination, Njogu encouraged Kenyans in Myanmar and Thailand to register with the Kenyan Embassy in Bangkok or the nearest East African Community diplomatic mission.

“If you have not yet registered, provide your contact details to the Kenya Embassy in Bangkok, Kingdom of Thailand, or the nearest East African Community diplomatic mission,” she said.

For assistance, Kenyans can reach the embassy via Hotline: +66990745752 or Email: [email protected].

She also emphasized the importance of adhering to evacuation orders, shelter advisories, and safety guidelines from local disaster management agencies. Additionally, she urged Kenyans in the two countries to check in on one another to ensure everyone’s well-being.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and urge all citizens to remain safe and stay in communication with the authorities,” Njogu added.