Court Dismisses Petition to Force Govt to Release Allegedly Abducted Kenyans

The High Court has dismissed a petition from the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, who sought to force the government to release individuals allegedly abducted by the police between December 2024 and January 2025.

Judge Bahati Mwamuye rejected the application, ruling that LSK and Omtatah failed to provide adequate evidence to prove that the missing individuals were in police custody. The judge noted that the petitioners did not convincingly substantiate their claims that the individuals, some of whom were released earlier this year, had been detained by the police.

In his ruling, Justice Mwamuye stated, “They did not establish that the seven individuals are in the custody of the respondents, nor did they satisfy the court that the seven, along with an eighth individual, are being illegally detained by either known or unknown persons.”

The petitioners had alleged that the individuals were abducted by armed men believed to be police officers. The victims named in the Habeas Corpus application included Gideon Kibet, Ronny Kiplagat, Steve Kavingo Mbisi, Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Benard Kavuli, and Kelvin Muthoni.