Charity Ngilu Declares 2027 Gubernatorial Bid, Pledges Open-Door Leadership

Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has has announced her bid to reclaim the seat in the 2027 elections. Speaking over the weekend, Ngilu said she is ready to return to office after receiving overwhelming calls from residents urging her to run.

Ngilu, who served as governor from 2018 to 2022, confirmed she would seek re-election once the current governor, Julius Malombe, completes his term. Despite being on the ballot in 2022, she withdrew from the race and endorsed Malombe, a move that helped secure his victory.

“If it is a matter of my coming back to continue where I left off, I am ready to take the challenge. I am able to continue serving the people of Kitui. It is important for them to receive proper service,” she said.

Ngilu made the announcement at Ivovoa village in Kyangwithya, Kitui Central subcounty, during the burial of former teacher Felix Mutio. As she addressed mourners, she sought their blessings and endorsement for her 2027 bid. In response, the crowd erupted in cheers, signaling their approval.

“Henceforth, I am moving forward for your sake and for the sake of many,” she declared. “I would serve you with love and devotion, paying attention to everything the people need done.”

Ngilu assured residents that if elected, she would uphold her open-door policy, just as she did in her first term, to ensure efficient service delivery. She also urged other county leaders to embrace accessibility and inclusivity for better governance.

The former presidential aspirant emphasized that every voter has the right to freely engage with their elected leaders.

“People must be served with dignity, regardless of their social standing. Whether they have shoes, walk barefoot, or are pregnant, they must be respected and served without discrimination,” she said.

She also reminded residents that no public office belongs to any individual.

“No one has the right to proclaim an office as his own; it belongs to the people of Kitui,” she stated.

Ngilu further criticized leaders who isolate themselves from the public, making it difficult for voters to reach them.

“Some leaders move around in a fleet of cars and walk on red carpets, forgetting that they campaigned as ordinary people, not special beings,” she said.

The former Minister of Health reassured residents that if re-elected, she would remain accessible and dedicated to serving the people of Kitui.