‘I Know He Might Send People to Kill Me, But I Don’t Care’ – Governor Natembeya Vows to Speak Out Against Ruto’s Regime

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has claimed that his life is under threat due to his outspoken criticism of President William Ruto’s government, joining the ranks of other politicians such as Rigathi Gachagua and his allies who feel targeted for speaking out.

In an interview with Sulwe FM on Tuesday, Natembeya alleged that unnamed individuals—whom he linked to the President—have been following him because he refuses to praise Ruto and his administration. He expressed frustration, saying, “If I have done any wrong, why not just face me? Following someone around feels like this country has no freedoms. It’s as if, if you’re not part of the choir singing praises to the President, you are deemed bad. I will not accept that.”

He further stressed his commitment to speaking freely, declaring, “It is my mouth, and I have freedoms. So long as Kenyans are suffering, I will continue to speak about their issues.”

Natembeya also rejected any attempts to intimidate him into silence. “You are born once and die just once; you cannot live in fear forever,” he said.

“I know he might send people to come kill me, but Mr. President, I don’t care. I will always speak my mind. We mean well, and if they care, they will listen to what we are saying.”

The governor has drawn criticism from Ruto’s allies, with some accusing him of fueling ethnic division in Western Kenya.