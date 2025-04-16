Super Metro Sacco Must Meet Safety Standards Before Operations Resume, Tribunal Orders

The Transport Licensing Appeals Board has reinstated the suspension of Super Metro Sacco’s operations after the matatu company failed to meet crucial safety requirements set by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

The board ordered the suspension to remain in force until the popular Sacco fully complies with the NTSA directive issued on March 18, 2025.

“In the interim, pending compliance with the respondent’s directive dated 18th March 2025, the suspension of the appellant’s operations is hereby reinstated,” the tribunal stated in its official order.

The decision follows a tribunal hearing where it emerged that 269 Super Metro drivers lacked the necessary qualifications. Another 42 drivers had repeatedly violated speed limits, raising serious safety concerns.

In response, the board directed Super Metro to take all affected drivers to the Likoni Driver Testing Centre for mandatory retesting. Additionally, 31 vehicles flagged for inspection issues must undergo full evaluation at a designated facility to determine roadworthiness.

Tribunal Chairman Adrian Kamotho emphasized the need for strict safety standards in the public transport sector.

“Public safety is paramount,” Kamotho said, urging all operators to adhere to speed regulations and implement corrective actions immediately.

Kamotho also faulted Super Metro for failing to prove its drivers had received proper training in road safety, customer service, and responsible conduct while interacting with other road users..

The board warned that the suspension will only be lifted once Super Metro provides clear, verifiable proof of full compliance with all NTSA directives.

The matter will return to the tribunal on April 17, 2025, when the board will assess the Sacco’s compliance progress and decide the next course of action.