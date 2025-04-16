Ruto’s Gender CS Pick Links Femicide to Financially Motivated Relationships

Gender Cabinet Secretary nominee Hanna Cheptumo has sparked debate after linking Kenya’s rising femicide cases to women entering relationships driven by a desire for financial gain.

Speaking on Monday during her vetting at Parliament buildings in Nairobi, Cheptumo told lawmakers that boosting women’s financial independence would be one of her top priorities if appointed to the Cabinet. She argued that many women fall into dangerous situations because they lack economic options.

“I see a lot of it is because of dependency,” she said. “If girls could have economic power, they would not depend on the other gender. Sometimes they are in situations where they are exposed because they are trying to get an alternative source of income.”

Cheptumo stressed the need to prioritize girls’ education, including technical and vocational training for those who may not qualify for university, saying this could help reduce vulnerability.

“If a woman is educated, chances are she will avoid the challenges faced in society today,” she added.

However, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula challenged her stance, pointing out: “The girls who have been killed in recent days are educated.”

Cheptumo replied: “They are educated, but those are the ones looking for money.”

Cheptumo is the widow of former Baringo Senator William Cheptumo, who passed away in February. A trained lawyer, she has built a reputation as an advocate for women’s rights, social justice, and legal empowerment.

President William Ruto nominated her in March to fill the Gender CS position, which has remained vacant since August 2024, when Parliament rejected Stella Soi Lang’at’s nomination. The docket was previously held by Aisha Jumwa, but she was dropped during a Cabinet reshuffle in July 2024 following intense anti-government protests.