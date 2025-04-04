KNEC Invites Teachers for CBC Assessment Training

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) is reaching out to teachers and educators, inviting them to join a training program focused on developing competency-based assessments.

This initiative is part of KNEC’s ongoing commitment to to improve and maintain high standards in examinations and assessments across all levels of education.

This training is designed to boost skills in creating quality test items that align with the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC). Whether you’re involved in basic education or teacher training, this program aims to enhance your ability to craft assessments that truly reflect student competencies.

Eligibility Criteria

If you’re considering applying, here’s what you need to know. You should be:

Someone with a reputation for integrity and professionalism in your field.

Currently teaching the relevant subject at either the primary, secondary level, or in teacher training colleges.

In possession of the necessary academic and professional qualifications.

Familiar with the curriculum designs in your subject area.

Bringing at least three years of teaching experience to the table.

Registered with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Endorsed by the head of your institution.

Application Process

Applying is straightforward. You need to submit your application online via the KNEC portal by April 11, 2025. Make sure all your required documents are compiled into a single PDF file.

Remember, only those selected will be contacted through the details you provide in your application.

The training will be conducted online, covering a wide range of learning areas across primary, junior, and senior school levels. This includes special needs education and teacher training.

Learning Areas