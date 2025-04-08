Kenya Met: These Areas Should Expect Heavy Rainfall This Week

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert forecasting significant rainfall across various regions of the country from April 8 to April 14. If you’re in the Central Highlands, Western, North-western, or North-eastern areas, it’s time to prepare for some wet weather.

For those residing in the Central Highlands, including counties like Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, and Nairobi, expect rain to start in the afternoons and continue into the nights. It’s a good idea to keep an umbrella handy and ensure your home is ready for the rain.

In the Western and Rift Valley regions, areas such as Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, and Kericho should also brace for heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms and potential flooding are expected, mainly in the afternoons. So, if you’re out and about, plan accordingly and stay safe.

Counties like Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, West Pokot, Turkana, and Samburu will experience similar weather patterns over the next seven days. It’s a good time to check your drainage systems and ensure they’re clear.

On the flip side, moderate rains are expected in Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado, and Taita Taveta Counties, as well as coastal areas including Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale, and Tana River County. While these areas won’t see as much rain, it’s still wise to be prepared.

Residents in Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka, and Nairobi should also prepare for cold nights. Temperatures are set to dip below 10°C initially, before rising slightly to 11°C. Make sure you have warm clothing ready for those chilly evenings.

In contrast, the coastal and northeastern counties like Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo will experience high daytime temperatures, often surpassing 30°C.