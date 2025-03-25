Ngirici Accuses Ruto of Betrayal, Declares 2027 Kirinyaga Governor Bid

Kenya Seed Company (KSC) chairperson Wangui Ngirici has accused President William Ruto of betraying her despite her efforts to popularize the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Mount Kenya ahead of the 2022 elections.

Ngirici, who believes she was shortchanged when she lost the UDA ticket to Governor Anne Waiguru in 2022, announced her bid for the 2027 Kirinyaga governor seat, vowing to run as an independent candidate.

“I made UDA popular in Kirinyaga and recruited members, but what I received from President Ruto was betrayal. I am not ready for another betrayal. I will be an independent candidate come 2027,” the former Kirinyaga Woman Representative declared.

Speaking at Thiba Grounds in Mwea East during a thanksgiving event spanning five sub-counties, Ngirici called on Ruto to complete stalled development projects initiated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta. She stressed that these projects, once completed, could significantly improve the lives of Kirinyaga residents.

“President Ruto must ensure projects started during Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure are completed. We are not begging but demanding,” Ngirici said.

Meanwhile, Ruto is expected to commission major infrastructure projects in Kirinyaga, including General Kassam Stadium in Gichugu, the Ksh311 million Wang’uru Stadium, and a 55-kilometer road network worth Ksh2 billion. He will also inspect an affordable housing project in the constituency.

Gichugu MP Robert Gichimu emphasized that the new road network, the longest ever built in Gichugu, will connect all wards, improving transport for residents and businesses.

“The national government allocated funds, making this a reality for our farmers, who can now easily transport their produce to the market,” Gichimu noted.