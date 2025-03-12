Uber One Arrives in Kenya with Discounts & Free Deliveries

Uber Kenya has rolled out Uber One, a subscription-based program designed to give customers exclusive savings and rewards on rides and deliveries.

The membership plan offers frequent Uber users reduced fees and special perks on both rides and Uber Eats orders.

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday, Uber’s Head of East Africa and Head of Business Development for Africa, Imran Manji, announced that customers can subscribe for Ksh 280 per month or choose an annual plan for Ksh 2,800.

With Uber One, members will enjoy a 10% discount on premium rides, including Uber Comfort and Uber XL, and a 5% discount on economy rides, such as Uber ChapChap and Uber Boda.

”Whether it’s a ride to and from work, getting dinner on the table, or stocking the refrigerator, Uber One offers member-only upgrades, such as top-rated drivers on rides and premium support,” the company said in a statement.

Manji also revealed that subscribers will not be charged for deliveries and will receive a 100% waiver on service fees, making the service even more cost-effective.

Echoing his sentiments, Uber Eats General Manager in Kenya, Kui Mbugua Macharia, emphasized that the program aims to provide a seamless and more rewarding experience for customers.

“We want customers to experience firsthand how Uber can make their every day more effortless,” she stated. “Uber One offers elevated access to all of Uber: rides, delivery, and groceries. Members get preferred pricing, surprise discounts, and delight perks that can make every day more fun.”

Uber first piloted Uber One in Kenya in November 2024, and the service is now available in South Africa, Sri Lanka, Germany, India, and the UK.

To join Uber One, open the Uber or Uber Eats app and navigate to the Account section. Select the Uber One module, review the benefits and terms, then tap Choose Plan to select either the monthly or annual subscription.

Uber One first launched globally in November 2021.