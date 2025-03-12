High Court Mandates New Investigation into Police Sacco Financial Misconduct

The Kenya National Police Sacco (NPS DT Sacco) is facing a new investigation into alleged financial misconduct.

This comes after a High Court decision that shifts the responsibility of the probe to the Sacco Societies Fraud Investigations Unit (SSFIU), a body specifically designated for such matters. Justice Alexander Muteti’s ruling effectively replaces the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), which was initially tasked with handling the case.

The change in oversight follows objections from the Sacco, which questioned the DCI’s jurisdiction in this instance. Represented by lawyer Cecil Miller, the Sacco argued successfully for the SSFIU’s involvement, emphasizing its specialized role under the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA).

“The law clearly mandates the SSFIU to investigate fraud within SACCOs. The DCI’s involvement could potentially disrupt the Sacco’s operations and harm its members’ interests,” Miller explained during the court proceedings.

Earlier, in January 2025, the DCI had secured a warrant to access Sacco records, focusing on procurement and audits from 2019 to 2024. However, the Sacco argued that these actions violated the Sacco Societies Act, which prescribes specific protocols for such investigations.

Sacco CEO Solomon Atsiaya pointed out that while they’re open to scrutiny, it should be conducted by the right authority, in accordance with legal guidelines. “The directors of the Sacco are not against investigations. However, these investigations must be carried out by the correct body, the SSFIU, in line with the Sacco Societies Act,” Atsiaya affirmed.

This court ruling is expected to steer the investigation efforts back on track, ensuring they adhere to the legal framework that governs SACCO operations.