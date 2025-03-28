Senator Maanzo Names the Only Competent CS in Ruto’s Cabinet

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has sharply criticized President William Ruto’s latest cabinet reshuffle, accusing the administration of appointing incompetent individuals to key government positions.

During a live TV interview on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Maanzo condemned Ruto’s habit of placing unqualified people in critical roles, only to later fire them when they fail to perform. He cautioned Kenyans against expecting significant changes from the reshuffle, which introduced Geoffrey Ruku and Hannah Wendot to crucial ministerial positions.

“The bigger trouble is with the PSs and CSs. We have a lot of incompetent PS and CS in the country. I have seen this PS come before the house. Most of them are clueless as to what they are coming to do. A lot of them present materials to the house that are substandard and illegal in the house, and sometimes the government forces people to pass, like what happened with the SHA and SHIF. This is the problem,” Maanzo asserted.

Maanzo contrasted Ruto’s leadership with that of former President Mwai Kibaki, arguing that Kibaki maintained a stable government, while Ruto’s administration is plagued by constant instability due to frequent ministerial changes.

He also criticized the creation of new government positions, claiming they are driven by political survival rather than a genuine effort to improve service delivery.

“The continuous reshuffling and introduction of new posts are clear signs of a collapsing government. Kenya Kwanza is struggling to hold itself together,” he remarked.

Maanzo Backs Duale as the Only Competent CS

Despite his criticism of the government, Maanzo singled out newly appointed Health CS Aden Duale as the only functional minister in Ruto’s Cabinet.

He praised Duale’s track record, citing his effectiveness in previous roles, including his tenure as Defense CS, Environment CS, and Majority Leader in Parliament.

“The only person I will say knows his job well is Duale. He is the only functional CS I know in the cabinet. The rest I’m sorry. From his presentation as the CS for defence, environment and as the majority leader during his functional PS in the cabinet, he brought six regulations thoroughly researched and complied with the law,” Maanzo stated.

The senator urged Duale to prioritize tackling corruption in the health sector, particularly within the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“We want him to tell us who stole Kenyan money in NHIF, prosecute them, recover the money, and bring it back to Kenyans. He has a huge challenge ahead of him, but he can do it,” he asserted.