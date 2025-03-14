Three Arrested in Major Drug Bust in Kaloleni, Kilifi County

In a win against drug trafficking, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three individuals in Kaloleni, Kilifi County. This operation, carried out on Thursday, March 13, saw law enforcement officers raid a home in Birya Village. There, they discovered six sacks packed with cannabis sativa, commonly known as bhang.

The DCI revealed that the bhang was intended for Bamburi, but thanks to the quick intervention of the police, the illegal operation was stopped in its tracks. “The raid uncovered six sacks stuffed with cannabis sativa, believed to be en route to Bamburi before the interception thwarted the plans,” stated the DCI.

This success was largely due to a timely tip-off from alert citizens, which allowed detectives to catch the suspects in the act. Investigations are still ongoing as authorities seek to uncover further details. “Detectives from DCI Kaloleni have apprehended three drug traffickers and seized six sacks brimming with bhang, thanks to a tip from vigilant members of the public,” the detective indicated.

ARREST OF TRAFFICKERS Detectives from DCI Kaloleni have apprehended three drug traffickers and seized six sacks brimming with bhang, thanks to a tip from vigilant members of the public. The suspects, Juma Nyiro Wanje, Wanje Nyiro Wanje, and Francis Arome Chiringa, were caught… pic.twitter.com/6A67FsgKhI — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 13, 2025

The raid took place at the home of one of the suspects, where all three were found in the midst of preparing the bhang for transport. “Acting on the intelligence, the detectives swooped into Birya Village, Kaloleni Sub-County, where the trio was operating out of the suspect’s home,” confirmed the DCI.

This operation follows a recent major crackdown in which the DCI destroyed Ksh297 million worth of heroin and cocaine. Over 99 kg of heroin and 997 grams of cocaine were incinerated at the Bamburi Cement facility on February 22, under the watchful eyes of judicial and law enforcement authorities.

“Over 99kg of heroin seized in a series of anti-drug crackdowns in the coastal region have been destroyed by burning in an exercise witnessed by the court, ODPP, government chemist, and top police command in the region,” noted the DCI.