Sifuna Defends Skipping Ruto’s Nairobi Tour, “My Role Is to Ensure ODM-UDA Agreement Is Followed”

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has defended his decision to skip President William Ruto’s recent tour of Nairobi County, insisting that his absence had nothing to do with politics.

Speaking at the burial of veteran pilot James Nguyo Gitahi on March 15, 2025, the ODM Secretary General dismissed reports suggesting he deliberately snubbed the President’s visit. He criticized the media for spreading misleading narratives, clarifying that the agreement between ODM and UDA does not require his attendance at such events.

“After signing those documents, I knew some people would claim things that aren’t in the agreement. One day I woke up to headlines claiming ‘Sifuna has fled from the President’s Nairobi meeting,’” he said.

He reiterated that the deal between the two parties does not mandate ODM officials to attend government functions, just as UDA leaders are not expected to show up at ODM meetings.

“Nowhere in that agreement does it say the ODM Secretary General must attend meetings with the President. Nowhere does it say that a senator elected on a UDA ticket must be present when Raila Odinga has his meeting,” he explained.

Sifuna Calls Out Double Standards

Sifuna accused critics of applying double standards, questioning why UDA officials are not held to the same expectations when they skip Raila Odinga’s events.

“I saw Honorable Raila was in Kiambu for Waiyaki’s funeral, but I didn’t see UDA’s Secretary General there because the agreement doesn’t address such matters,” he stated.

He added that even President Ruto understands this distinction, recalling the Head of State’s message to Nairobi residents about focusing on their responsibilities.

“The President himself knows this. I heard him telling Nairobi people that everyone should do their job. I won’t be elected based on how many meetings I’ve attended with the President. My work is in the Senate, and I’ll do it, while he does his. In 2027, citizens will decide,” Sifuna declared.

Sifuna Says His Role Is to Ensure Accountability

The senator described himself as a watchdog, emphasizing that his primary role after signing the ODM-UDA agreement is to ensure compliance with the ten-point agenda outlined in the document.

“My job is very simple. I just keep the marking scheme, since there are ten agenda items there. If any Kenyan is abducted by police and hidden somewhere, UDA and its leader William Ruto will have violated the agreement we’ve registered,” he said.

He stressed that his focus remains on government accountability, particularly regarding police conduct and justice for families affected by past protests.

“If Kenya’s police don’t take responsibility and compensate families of those who lost their lives according to the agreement, Ruto and his UDA party will have violated our agreement. That’s my only job—there’s no other work except ensuring they follow what we agreed upon,” he stated.