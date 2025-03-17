New Textile and Fashion Training Program to Benefit Youth in 15 TVET Colleges

The government is rolling out a textile and apparel skills enhancement program across 15 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions to tackle youth unemployment.

Dr. Esther Thaara Muoria, Principal Secretary for the State Department for TVET, announced that the initiative aims to equip young people with specialized skills and competencies, reducing wastage rates in vocational training.

To achieve this, the department is restructuring TVET curricula into micro-credentials. This new approach will enable trainees to acquire job-ready skills faster, graduate sooner, and either secure employment or launch their own businesses.

Speaking at a consultative forum with principals from the selected institutions, Dr. Muoria confirmed that the pilot program will be implemented at:

Tetu Technical and Vocational College

Kenya Coast National Polytechnic

Kisii National Polytechnic

Belgut Technical Training Institute

Rift Valley National Polytechnic

Sigalagala National Polytechnic

Kibra Technical and Vocational College

Nkabune Technical Training Institute

Nyeri National Polytechnic

Maasai Mara National Polytechnic

Kisumu National Polytechnic

Nairobi National Polytechnic

Tharaka Technical and Vocational College

Karen Technical Training Institute for the Deaf

She explained that these institutions were carefully chosen to ensure equitable access to textile and apparel training nationwide. The pilot phase will assess the program’s impact before expanding it further.

Addressing the Skills Gap in the Textile Industry

Dr. Muoria noted that while Kenya’s textile and apparel industry offers numerous job opportunities, many young people lack the necessary skills to fill these roles.

To bridge this gap, the State Department for TVET has partnered with Sainath Education Institute to train youth in fashion and design. The program will ensure graduates are well-prepared for employment in textile and apparel companies, including those within Export Processing Zones (EPZs) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Beyond student training, the initiative will also upskill TVET trainers in fashion and design, providing them with hands-on experience using modern, state-of-the-art equipment. This will enhance the quality of training, ensuring students receive industry-relevant skills.

Implementation Set to Begin in March

The program is scheduled to launch at the end of March, starting in Nairobi and Mombasa before expanding to other regions.

Additionally, Dr. Muoria revealed that the State Department for TVET is refining the Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) curriculum to align with industry demands. The revised curriculum will feature core competency units that trainees can complete within six to eight months, fast-tracking their entry into the job market.

By streamlining TVET training, the government aims to enhance graduates’ employability, empowering them to either secure jobs in the textile sector or venture into entrepreneurship.