Ruto and King Willem-Alexander Sign Key Trade and Investment Agreements

Kenya and the Netherlands have strengthened their economic ties by signing three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and a Letter of Intent, paving the way for enhanced trade and investment between the two nations.

The agreements were formalized at State House Nairobi Tuesday at the start of a three-day State Visit by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.

During a joint press briefing, President William Ruto highlighted the alignment between Kenya’s Vision 2030 and the Netherlands’ expertise in key sectors such as sustainable agriculture, water management, and renewable energy.

“The Netherlands’ global leadership in these areas aligns seamlessly with Kenya’s development goals,” President Ruto stated.

King Willem-Alexander emphasized the long-standing and cordial relationship between Kenya and the Netherlands, which has flourished for over six decades.

“We attach great value to our cooperation with Kenya,” he remarked. “This visit demonstrates how closely our interests align and the strength of our partnership.”

The signing ceremony was attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Minister Musalia Mudavadi, several Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and other high-ranking officials.

Strengthening Trade, Agriculture, and Tourism

The agreements cover various sectors critical to Kenya’s economic growth. One MoU establishes a Joint Trade Committee to boost bilateral trade, ensuring smoother collaboration between businesses in both countries.

Another agreement outlines the Terms of Reference for an Agriculture Working Group, aimed at enhancing agricultural development through knowledge exchange and investment.

A third MoU focuses on tourism collaboration, encouraging Dutch travelers to visit Kenya and facilitating Dutch investments in Kenya’s tourism sector.

Additionally, a Letter of Intent from Dutch company Invest International will fund two key water projects: the Naivasha Special Economic Zone Water Supply and Sanitation Project and the Sabaki Bulk Water Supply Project.

The projects, valued at €3 million (KSh423 million), will improve access to clean and reliable water for communities and businesses.

“These projects will enhance access to clean and reliable water, a fundamental pillar for sustainable development and economic progress,” President Ruto noted.

He also welcomed Invest Africa, a Dutch investment firm, into the Kenyan market, emphasizing that its presence will provide much-needed capital to support private sector growth.

Deepening Diplomatic and Business Ties

Beyond trade and investment, Kenya and the Netherlands are also prioritizing political and diplomatic cooperation. President Ruto and King Willem-Alexander instructed their respective foreign ministers to hold consultations on regional peace and security, climate change, and multilateral engagement.

“At a time of fraying partnerships, I urged Their Majesties to uphold the Netherlands’ commitment to the principles of global solidarity and subsidiarity,” Ruto said.

The royal couple’s visit includes a series of engagements designed to strengthen Kenya-Netherlands relations. They will interact with young Kenyans to discuss their aspirations and explore areas for future collaboration.

“This will be a wonderful opportunity to meet Kenyans from different backgrounds and foster even closer ties between our two countries,” King Willem-Alexander remarked.

Their itinerary also includes a visit to the Inland Container Depot in Naivasha, where they will launch a direct cold-chain corridor from Kenya to Rotterdam. This initiative is expected to revolutionize the export of perishable goods, ensuring faster and more efficient transportation.

Additionally, they will visit the Supreme Court and engage with business leaders through the Kenya-Dutch Business Forum, further strengthening economic and legal cooperation.

“I am confident that these engagements will provide Your Majesties with valuable insights into Kenya’s progress and opportunities for further collaboration,” President Ruto concluded.