Ruto Injects Billions to Education, Health, and Security in New Budget Law

President William Ruto has signed the Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2025 into law, unlocking critical funding for education, healthcare, security, infrastructure, and economic development.

The Bill, sponsored by Deputy Speaker and Uasin Gishu County Woman Representative Gladys Boss, was debated and passed by the National Assembly on March 14, 2025. It provides additional resources to address funding shortfalls, realign budget allocations, and support key government initiatives.

Boosting Education Reforms

A significant portion of the funding is directed toward education reforms. The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has received an extra KSh18 billion to cover insurance shortfalls, teacher promotions, and salary adjustments.

University education has been allocated KSh16 billion, including KSh4.2 billion to implement universities’ Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The Kenya Primary Education Equity in Learning Programme, supported by the World Bank, will benefit from KSh6.5 billion, while KSh8 billion has been set aside for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

To support school meals, the government has allocated KSh600 million to the national school feeding program.

Strengthening Healthcare and Universal Health Coverage

The health sector has also received a major boost, with KSh1.5 billion allocated to recapitalizing the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA). An additional KSh3 billion will fund the Primary Healthcare Fund, and another KSh3 billion will go toward the Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illness Fund.

Intern healthcare workers will receive stipends totaling KSh1.5 billion, while Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital has been allocated KSh1 billion to address salary shortfalls. Kenyatta National Hospital and Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital will receive KSh1.7 billion and KSh1.4 billion, respectively, to improve service delivery.

To operationalize Primary Healthcare Networks, the government has set aside KSh600 million, ensuring more Kenyans have access to quality healthcare.

Enhancing Security and Infrastructure Development

Security agencies have also received a funding boost, with KSh7.5 billion allocated to the National Police Service. Of this amount, KSh5 billion will cover shortfalls in police insurance costs.

For infrastructure development, the roads sector has been allocated KSh16 billion. Additionally, KSh5 billion has been set aside for drought-related interventions, and KSh4.6 billion will be used to promote tourism.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will receive KSh8 billion to address salary shortfalls, ensuring efficiency in revenue collection. The Judiciary has also been allocated KSh470 million to support its operations.

Agriculture, Energy, and Economic Growth

To support farmers, the government has allocated KSh6.6 billion for the fertilizer subsidy and KSh700 million to mop up powdered milk from the market. The County Aggregation and Industrial Parks initiative will receive KSh1.2 billion to boost industrialization.

Other key allocations include KSh3.7 billion for the Equalization Fund, KSh370 million to resettle the landless, and KSh164 million for the Pesticide Control Produce Board to protect crops.

In promoting innovation, KSh90 million has been set aside for Agricultural Technology Innovation Centres, while KSh750 million will provide seeds and seedlings to support food security and crop diversification.

Additional funding includes KSh1 billion for the Thwake Dam project, KSh200 million for building new Technical Training Institutes, and KSh600 million to connect public facilities to electricity, ensuring improved access to essential services.