Nyayo National Stadium Nears Full Approval Ahead of CHAN 2024

Nyayo National Stadium has reopened for international matches after closing for renovations in August 2024, as Kenya prepares to co-host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) later this year.

The stadium hosted its first official game on Sunday, with the Junior Starlets defeating Uganda’s Teen Cranes 3-0 in a U-17 World Cup qualifier. Despite this milestone, a few finishing touches are still required before the venue undergoes its final inspection ahead of CHAN in August.

The Ministry of Sports has provided an update on the remaining improvements needed before Nyayo National Stadium receives full approval to host the 2024 CHAN matches. While renovations are also ongoing at Kasarani Stadium, officials have confirmed that Nyayo is currently the most prepared venue.

In addition to hosting CHAN, Nyayo Stadium is expected to become the home ground for the Kenyan national football team, Harambee Stars, under newly appointed head coach Benni McCarthy.

The team is set to play crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, beginning with an away match against Gambia on March 20 in Ivory Coast. Meanwhile, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the Ministry of Sports are in discussions to host the Gabon fixture at Nyayo Stadium on March 23, potentially marking the return of senior international matches to Kenya.

Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum expressed optimism that the stadium could be ready in time for the Gabon match, following the successful hosting of the Junior Starlets vs. Teen Cranes game.

“That is what we are hoping for,” Tum said when asked about the possibility of playing the fixture in Nairobi.

“But for now, we are still in talks with FKF to see how we can arrange for them to play here.”

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has already given Nyayo Stadium a preliminary green light, as evidenced by its approval for the Kenya vs. Uganda U-17 match. However, a final inspection is still pending before the venue can be fully cleared for CHAN and other international fixtures.

“CAF are saying the stadium is good to go, and that is why we were allowed to host this game on this ground,” Tum explained. “They will come later for another inspection.”

One of the final aspects of the renovation is installing a scoreboard, which falls under the second phase of the stadium’s upgrade plan.

However, Tum reassured that all critical facilities, including floodlights, would be fully functional before the Gabon match.

“The only thing remaining is the scoreboard, which is in the phase two plan because, for CHAN, the scoreboard will be there. If you look at the floodlights, they are functioning, so by the 23rd, everything will be ready,” he confirmed.