Public Service Commission Orders Retake for 205 Clerks After Exam Failures

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has recently announced that 205 government clerks need to retake certain parts of their proficiency exams after failing them in September 2024.

According to the Kenya Gazette on March 7, these clerical officers, who are currently working in various government positions, must resit the failed subjects if they want to continue their service.

The PSC stated, “The following two hundred and five (205) candidates did not pass the Proficiency Examination for Clerical Officers held from September 23 to 26, 2024. They are expected to resit the subject(s) indicated against their names.”

Human Resource Services proved to be particularly challenging, with many officers from different ministries struggling in this area. Other subjects with high failure rates included communication skills, supply services, records management, and accounts.

The clerks who need to retake their exams are spread across several ministries, notably the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, as well as the Ministries of Public Service, Defence, Education, National Treasury, and East Africa Community and Regional Development, among others.

Additionally, clerks from the counties of Nakuru, Taita Taveta, and Turkana were also among those who didn’t pass.

In another instance, the PSC noted that one candidate from the Ministry of Interior and National Administration had their results annulled due to exam misconduct. “The following one (1) candidate was involved in an examination irregularity and his results have been canceled,” the commission reported.