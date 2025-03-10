Kenyan Clinical Officers Urge President Ruto to Address SHA Challenges

Clinical officers in Kenya have urgently appealed to President William Ruto, calling on him to intervene in the ongoing challenges posed by bureaucratic obstacles and discriminatory practices within the Social Health Authority (SHA). The officers argue that these barriers severely hamper their ability to deliver critical healthcare services across the country.

During the 16th Annual Scientific Conference for Clinical Officers held in Malindi, Moses Konde Matole, chairman of the Kenya Clinical Officers Association (KCOA), highlighted the growing frustrations among clinical officers, noting that their vital role in healthcare delivery continues to be undermined.

Matole emphasized the extensive training and competencies clinical officers possess, all of which are recognized under Kenyan law by the Clinical Officers Council (COC). “Despite our significant contributions to the healthcare sector and formal recognition through an Act of Parliament, clinical officers still face systematic exclusion,” Matole stated.

Patrick Chemosit, a clinical officer from Bungoma County, echoed these sentiments, expressing concern over what he described as pervasive corruption within the Ministry of Health. According to Chemosit, this corruption has significantly undermined the purpose of SHA, which was originally established to enhance healthcare accessibility for all Kenyans.

Chemosit accused senior officials at Afya House, including the Director General of Health, of intentionally sidelining clinical officers despite their crucial role in providing approximately 80% of healthcare services nationwide. He questioned why such key healthcare providers are routinely excluded from critical decision-making processes.

For over two weeks, clinical officers have been on strike demanding active participation in SHA’s decision-making structures. Chemosit urged President Ruto to promptly address what he termed as “unconstitutional exclusion” and called for reforms within the Ministry of Health. Clinical officers have also accused the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) of creating restrictive policies that monopolize the healthcare industry and further marginalize clinical officers.

Peterson Wachira, Chairman of the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO), strongly criticized SHA’s requirement for clinical officers to seek approval from medical officers before carrying out specific procedures. Wachira explained that most Level 2 and Level 3 health facilities are managed solely by clinical officers, often without the presence of medical doctors.

“This SHA system is discriminatory and unjustified. Clinical officers have adequate training and capability to perform these services without unnecessary restrictions,” Wachira asserted, calling for an immediate end to such practices.

Clinical officers maintain that addressing these issues will not only enhance their professional recognition but also significantly improve healthcare service delivery to all Kenyans. As they await a formal response from the government, the officers remain resolute in their quest for equity and recognition within Kenya’s healthcare system.