Tragic Collision Claims 12 Lives at Migaa Black spot

A tragic accident on the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway has claimed the lives of 12 people early Friday morning. The crash happened at the notorious Migaa black spot, where a trailer carrying coffee seeds lost control and collided head-on with a 14-seater matatu. The matatu was carrying 11 passengers at the time.

Reports indicate the trailer’s brakes failed, leading to this devastating collision. The matatu was left in ruins, with shattered windows and flattened tires, showing just how severe the impact was.

Emergency teams, including the Kenya Red Cross Society and the Nakuru Disaster Management team, rushed to the scene to help. Despite their quick response, all passengers in the matatu were pronounced dead at the site. The trailer, which was headed to Eldoret, also sustained significant damage.

The crash caused major traffic jams on this busy highway, forcing drivers to find other routes. Police quickly closed off the area to begin investigating what exactly led to the accident.

Police Spokesperson Michael Muchiri shared that the victims included nine men, four women, and a child, highlighting the wide-reaching impact of this tragedy. He urged drivers to be extra careful around the Migaa black spot, known for frequent accidents.

This incident is sadly reminiscent of another tragedy last August, where 14 people died and 36 were injured in a similar accident involving a Coast Bus. These recurring accidents highlight the urgent need for better safety measures in the area.