Government Demands Release of Withheld Exam Certificates

The government is taking decisive action to ensure that all national examination certificates, previously withheld due to unpaid fees, are released by school principals without delay.

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has this week warned that any principal who continues to hold onto these certificates will face both disciplinary and legal consequences. The Ministry of Education is on the case, instructing county directors to report back within two weeks on the status of uncollected certificates across the country.

The government’s stance is firm: non-compliance will lead to significant penalties for those involved. Mwaura has emphasized that withholding these documents is a violation of children’s rights and undermines the nation’s commitment to providing equitable education opportunities.

The Ministry of Education has been directed to act swiftly against any defiance of this order.

This move is in line with recent reforms introduced by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogomba, when he announced that future KCSE documents should now be collected from Subcounty Education offices, a step aimed at preventing schools from unlawfully detaining them.

On March 17, Ogomba reiterated that schools have no legal standing to withhold academic credentials, declaring such actions illegal under national policy. The National Assembly Committee on Education also highlighted on March 19 that the inability to access these documents forces many young Kenyans into informal, untrained labor.

They stressed how crucial it is for students to own their certificates to unlock future opportunities.

Despite all these pronouncements, it remains to be seen whether school heads will adhere.

The government has also not come out clearly to explain what should happen to the arrears, crucial for the running of the schools.