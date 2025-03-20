Kawira Mwangaza: My Impeachment Was a Political Attack on Women in Leadership

Former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has broken her silence on her impeachment, claiming it was fueled by gender discrimination. She accused male politicians of engineering her removal, insisting that powerful forces opposed her leadership simply because she is a woman.

In a statement posted online, Mwangaza alleged that her rivals relentlessly fought to undermine her, refusing to accept women in positions of power. She maintained that her ouster was not driven by the people’s will but was a calculated move by political competitors who worked with the National Government to push her out.

“Today, I break my silence to address the grave injustices I have faced as a woman leader in a deeply patriarchal society,” she stated. “My impeachment was not a reflection of my performance or integrity but a calculated move by male chauvinists, political competitors, and for political expediency, a complicit National Government willing to silence a woman who dared to lead.”

She pointed to the jubilant celebrations during the swearing-in of Governor Isaac Mutuma as proof that the process was meant to solidify male dominance in Meru County leadership.

“It is a sad reality that in 2025, women leaders are still subjected to systemic discrimination, harassment, and exclusion,” she said, adding that her case highlights the challenges women face in politics.

“My case is a stark reminder of the barriers women face in politics and the lengths to which some will go to maintain the status quo.”

Determined to fight back, Mwangaza vowed to explore all legal options to challenge her removal. She also called on her supporters to demand accountability from leaders and push for greater transparency in governance.