No SHA Registration, No Relief Food – Turkana Official Declares

Turkana Central Deputy County Commissioner Thomas Siele has declared that only residents registered under the Social Health Authority (SHA) program will receive relief food.

Siele confirmed that the area chief has 600 bags of relief food ready for distribution starting Wednesday. However, he emphasized that enrollment in SHA is a mandatory requirement.

“The other day, I received around 600 bags of relief food. Before anyone collects food from the chief when distribution begins tomorrow, the first, second, and final condition is SHA—you must register to receive the food,” he stated.

Although SHA registration is voluntary, Siele stressed its importance, explaining that it ensures residents can access healthcare when needed.

“We don’t want to provide food to people who, moments later, fall ill but cannot afford treatment, only to seek financial aid from the Deputy Governor to receive healthcare in the hospital,” he said.

While reiterating that registration is free, Siele urged residents to sign up, highlighting the long-term healthcare benefits.

He also called for more awareness campaigns to encourage higher enrollment in the program.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of February, 19,340,978 people had registered for SHA.

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa reported that 8,813 out of 17,755 active health facilities—56 percent—had enrolled, with 89 percent successfully accessing the system.