MP Kagombe: Gachagua Lacks Kikuyu Endorsement, Overrates His Influence

Gatundu South MP Gabriel Gathuka Kagombe has dismissed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s claims of political dominance in Central Kenya, accusing him of exaggerating his influence.

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Kagombe argued that Gachagua’s perceived control over the region’s politics is overstated. He claimed that Gachagua has taken on leadership roles without the Kikuyu community’s endorsement, making his assertions unfounded.

“Rigathi Gachagua wants to take up a position that, in my view, he has not been given by the Kikuyu nation. The influence that Rigathi Gachagua imagines he has over Central Kenya politics is overrated, he has overrated himself and he is overshooting himself because we are on the ground,” Kagombe stated.

His remarks come in response to Gachagua’s statements during an exclusive interview on Kameme FM on Monday, where he credited his political influence for President William Ruto’s decision to pick him as a running mate in the 2022 elections.

“From the beginning, President Ruto knew that I’m not a ‘Yes Sir’ type of person, but he still chose me to be his deputy because of the influence I had during the campaign period,” Gachagua asserted.

Gakuya Claims Gachagua Commands 80% Support in Mt. Kenya

Meanwhile, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, a close ally of the former Deputy President, defended Gachagua, maintaining that he remains the most influential political figure in Mt. Kenya despite being sidelined by the government.

Gakuya argued that Ruto’s decision to distance himself from Gachagua has significantly affected his standing in the region.

“The truth of the matter is that what is making William Ruto have sleepless nights is the negative mood in the Mt. Kenya region,” Gakuya stated.

He further claimed that Mt. Kenya voters feel betrayed by Ruto’s administration, and their growing frustration is fueling political discontent in the region.

“As we stand today, I can tell you for sure that Gachagua commands 80% of ‘Murima’ (Mt. Kenya). The President was fully aware that the one thing Mt. Kenya people cannot tolerate is political betrayal,” he added.