Michael Olunga Urges Kenyans to Trust Benni McCarthy’s Vision for Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga has voiced his support for new head coach Benni McCarthy, urging Kenyans to remain patient and trust the team’s development under the South African tactician.

Olunga, who will lead the squad in their first match under McCarthy against Johnathan McKinstry’s Gambia on Wednesday, believes the team is steadily improving and heading in the right direction.

Despite experiencing a year-long goal drought for the national team, the Qatar-based striker remains confident that both he and the squad will put on a strong display as they resume their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

Kenya currently sits fourth in the group with five points from four matches, making their upcoming fixtures against Gambia on March 20 and Gabon on March 23 crucial in their push for qualification.

Before the team departed for Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Olunga praised the newly elected Football Kenya Federation (FKF) leadership for fostering a positive and professional environment that has uplifted the squad.

“We want to thank the new Federation led by Mr. Hussein (Mohammed) and his Vice President McDonald Mariga for creating a peaceful and professional setup for the players,” Olunga said.

“The new coach has also shown faith in many players by selecting a well-balanced squad, and everyone is excited for these two matches,” he added.

Harambee Stars Resume World Cup Quest

Kenya’s first challenge under McCarthy will be against a Gambia side managed by McKinstry, the former Gor Mahia coach who led the club to consecutive league titles in 2023 and 2024.

The Scorpions pose a tough test, boasting a talented squad that includes Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh.

“They are an emerging force in African football with a talented squad, but it is up to us to show our quality,” Olunga stated.

Following their away match against Gambia, Kenya will host Gabon at Nyayo Stadium, marking the national team’s first competitive game on home soil since September 2023.

Olunga expressed his gratitude to the Kenyan government for ensuring the stadium is ready for the vital clash.

“I want to thank the Government of Kenya through the Ministry of Sports for securing Nyayo Stadium for our next home match. It’s great to finally play in front of our fans again,” he said.

As Harambee Stars enter a new era under McCarthy, Olunga emphasized the importance of patience, calling on fans to support the coach as he implements his philosophy.

“It’s a fresh start with a great coach, and the dynamics are different. We need to be patient as we adapt to the new playing style he wants to introduce. Everyone in the squad is eager to learn and execute his ideas,” Olunga concluded.