Investigation Underway After Foreigner Fatally Struck by President Ruto’s Convoy

March 14, 2025
Authorities are delving into a tragic incident where a foreign pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in President William Ruto’s motorcade on Ngong Road. This unfortunate event took place on Thursday afternoon near Adams Arcade, as the convoy made its way from Lang’ata to Kibra constituency.

This was during the President’s Nairobi tour.

National Police Service spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga shared, “Following a serious traffic accident today at Adams Arcade along Ngong Road involving a government vehicle, which led to the death of a pedestrian who is a foreign national, the National Police Service (NPS) is now handling the matter, and investigations have commenced.”

The victim, a middle-aged Caucasian man, was reportedly crossing the road when he was hit, seemingly unaware of the approaching vehicles. His body has been taken to City Mortuary, where an autopsy will be conducted.

The NPS has called on all road users to stay alert and follow traffic regulations to avoid similar tragedies. “The National Police Service urges motorists, pedestrians, and all other road users to exercise extreme caution and adhere to traffic rules to prevent accidents,” stated the NPS.

