Kenya Braces for Heavy Rains as Weatherman Warns of Flash Floods

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a warning about heavy rains expected in several parts of the country, urging residents to stay vigilant as the risk of flash floods increases.

According to the department, intense rainfall will hit Nairobi, Kiambu, Marsabit, Machakos, Turkana, and other regions, with the downpour intensifying on Sunday to over 30mm within 24 hours. By Monday, March 10, the rains will spread to northwestern Kenya before gradually reducing from March 11.

Meteorologists have also forecast heavy rains exceeding 20mm in 24 hours for areas around Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and the Highlands both west and east of the Rift Valley.

“The heavy rainfall will likely intensify to more than 30mm in 24 hours and spread to parts of northwestern Kenya on March 10, 2025. It will then reduce in intensity from March 11, 2025,” the statement read.

Residents in flood-prone areas have been urged to take precautions. Experts advise avoiding sheltering under trees or near grilled windows to minimize the risk of lightning strikes.

Counties expected to experience intense rainfall include Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kakamega, and Vihiga.

Other affected regions include Bungoma, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Turkana, Marsabit, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Nairobi, Machakos, and Kajiado.

In Nairobi, county officials have urged residents living along riparian areas to move at least 30 meters away from riverbanks to avoid flood-related dangers.

Environment Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria emphasized the need for preparedness, cautioning against dumping garbage on roads, as clogged drainage systems worsen flooding.

“The rains have started, so be careful and make sure the drainage system around your home remains unclogged. Those living near the river should move 30 meters away on both sides,” Mosiria advised.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and urge the public to stay informed and follow safety guidelines as the heavy rains persist.