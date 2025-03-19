How did France win the 1998 FIFA World Cup?

France won the 1998 FIFA World Cup by showcasing a combination of tactical brilliance, individual talent, and home advantage. You can also make your bet online – 1xbet.com.lr/en has wagers on the French national side too.

Held on home soil, it is worth noting that France didn’t enter the competition with the highest of expectations. Yet, they managed to deliver a memorable performance, ultimately lifting the trophy for the first time in their history.

Assembling a great team

The French squad, managed by Aimé Jacquet, was built on a solid foundation of experienced players and young, dynamic talent. The team was anchored by the defensive prowess of players like Lilian Thuram and Marcel Desailly.

At the same time, the midfield had some incredible names too, with 3 examples being:

Didier Deschamps;

Emmanuel Petit;

and Zinedine Zidane.

The team also had a deadly attack with names like Thierry Henry, Stéphane Guivarc'h and Youri Djorkaeff and David Trezeguet.

Playing the tournament of their lives

France's journey to the final was marked by strong performances and key victories. In the group stage, they topped Group C with 3 victories against South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Denmark.

The knockout phase was much more challenging. They scored a golden goal against Paraguay in the round of 16 for a final score of 1-0. Then, in the quarter finals they defeated Italy in the penalty shootout stage after a 0-0 draw.

In the semi-finals they defeated Croatia 2-1 in an extremely contested match.

The final, held at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 12, 1998, saw France face Brazil, the reigning champions. Brazil came into the match with a squad featuring players like Ronaldo, Rivaldo, and Roberto Carlos.

Shockingly, Ronaldo had a disappointing performance, having reportedly suffered a seizure just before the match.

The French team seized the opportunity, playing a brilliant tactical game. Zidane was the standout, scoring two goals from headers off corner kicks in the first half. Emmanuel Petit sealed the 3-0 victory with a last-minute goal.