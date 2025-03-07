Catholic Bishops Tell Politicians to Help Kenyans Instead of Donating to Churches

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has urged politicians to focus on helping struggling Kenyans rather than making hefty donations to churches.

Speaking in Nakuru during Ash Wednesday celebrations—marking the start of Lent, a period of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving—Bishop Cleophas Oseso advised leaders against turning churches into donation platforms.

“Let the church not be seen as a beneficiary while schools lack books, hospitals run out of medicine, and doctors and teachers remain unpaid,” Oseso said.

He stressed that the church must safeguard its integrity by ensuring that unaccounted donations do not tarnish its reputation.

“We do not know where the huge sum of money donated to churches by politicians comes from and we should be worried,” he cautioned.

Oseso also called on politicians to stop publicizing their church donations, arguing that genuine giving should not be about public recognition.

“The Bible states that when you donate with your right hand, your left hand should not know the amount donated,” he said.

He insisted that true donations should be made in secret, without being used as a tool for political campaigns or self-promotion.

“Let donations be done in secret to ensure the same is genuine and not a form for campaign or show-off.”

The bishop’s remarks come amid heightened public debate following President William Ruto’s Ksh20 million donation to the Jesus Winner Ministry Church in Roysambu last Sunday.

On Thursday, the church held a press conference to clarify the matter, revealing that the donation was made after a request from the church’s overseer, Reverend Edward Mwai.

Church officials also addressed confusion surrounding land ownership in Roysambu, explaining that they own only three acres, while the Ministry of Defence controls the remaining 17 acres.

Later that day, President Ruto met with Rev. Mwai at State House to discuss the progress of the church’s ongoing construction. Senior clerics from Jesus Winner Ministry also attended the meeting.

Ruto thanked Bishop Mwai for allowing the church to host thousands of job-seeking youth who participated in the government’s Kazi Majuu recruitment drive on Tuesday.