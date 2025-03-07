Man Self-Amputates Genitals in Isiolo After Alleged Drug Abuse-Induced Depression

A man from Merti, Isiolo North, is recovering in the hospital after amputating his own genitals while battling depression linked to drug abuse.

According to a Citizen Digital report, the 30-year-old man resorted to self-mutilation after his genitals began decomposing due to an injury he had inflicted using a metallic object. His condition worsened because he delayed seeking medical attention.

Muslima Abdi, a well-wisher who rushed him to the hospital, shed light on his difficult background, highlighting the lack of support he faced in overcoming addiction. She noted that his struggles with substance abuse ultimately took a toll on his mental health.

Doctors first admitted him to Merti Sub-County Hospital before transferring him to Isiolo Level 4 Hospital. He was later moved to Meru Referral Hospital for specialized treatment.

Currently, he is receiving mental health care at a private rehabilitation center in Camp Garba, Isiolo.

Psychologists Raise Drug Abuse Alarm

Collins Shaban, the lead psychologist at the facility, reported that he is responding well to treatment. However, he expressed concerns that once his mental health stabilizes, he may experience renewed depression as he fully comes to terms with the life-altering loss.

Shaban emphasized the importance of ongoing psychological support and counseling to help him cope. He also urged medical specialists to explore advanced treatment options, suggesting that plastic surgery could aid in his recovery.

Records from the rehabilitation center reveal that this is the second reported case of self-amputation of genitals linked to drug abuse.

“This individual abused substances including bhang, chabesi, tobacco, and antipsychotic medications,” Shaban stated.

The incident has fueled growing calls from parents and advocacy groups urging security agencies to crack down on the rampant drug use in Isiolo.

During a recent visit to the county, President William Ruto vowed to take decisive action against drug lords, sparking a widespread crackdown on dealers and users.