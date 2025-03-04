Audit Reveals 51% of Mandera County Staff (1,918) Are Governor’s Relatives

In Mandera County, an audit has spotlighted employment practices favoring a dominant clan, raising concerns about adherence to national cohesion laws.

The audit by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu revealed that as of June 30, 2024, out of 3,761 county employees, approximately 51 percent (1,918) were distant relatives, contravening Section 7(2) of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2008, which mandates that no public establishment should have more than one-third of its staff from the same ethnic group, not to say anything of the same family.

The audit further highlighted that 11 out of 12 County Executive Committee members hail from the same clan.

Additionally, key political positions, including the governor, senator, woman representative, and three out of six members of Parliament, are occupied by individuals from this dominant group. This dominance extends to senior administrative roles, such as the county secretary and chief of staff.

Residents have voiced their concerns over these findings. Abdirahman Abdi, a local from Mandera, remarked, “That finding is very correct. There is a form provided where you have to declare your clan when being hired in Mandera. Most candidates from the dominant clan are always hired.”

This isn’t the first instance where clan dynamics have influenced Mandera’s governance.

In 2016, the Garre Council of Elders directed 24 politicians, including Governor Ali Roba and Senator Billow Kerrow, to relinquish their seats to uphold a rotational leadership system among sub-clans. Such practices, while aiming for equitable representation, have occasionally led to tensions and conflicts in the region.

The current administration’s hiring patterns have ignited debates about fairness and inclusivity. Many citizens are now urging authorities to address these disparities to ensure that employment opportunities within the county government are accessible to all, irrespective of clan affiliations.