UK Businessman’s Murder in Kenya: Suspects Linked to Credit Card Fraud Held

Two men accused of murdering British businessman Campbell Scott will remain in police custody for 21 more days as detectives work to conclude their investigation.

Scott, a British national, vanished in Nairobi before his decomposing body was found in a Makueni forest in late February.

On Monday, police arraigned Alex Mutua Kithuka and Albunus Mutinda Nzioki before Magistrate Lukas Onyina. Investigators believe Scott was taken to Kithuka’s residence in Pipeline, Nairobi, where he was allegedly murdered.

The prosecution revealed that the suspects attempted to withdraw money using Scott’s credit cards in Nairobi, Voi, and Mombasa.

Authorities arrested the duo on March 1 along the Nairobi-Mombasa Road. Further investigations showed that Kithuka had already vacated his Pipeline home, raising suspicions.

“His phone and credit cards are yet to be recovered. Due to the seriousness of the case, the applicant is apprehensive that if released on bail at this time, they will not attend court,” the prosecution argued.

Magistrate Onyina granted the prosecution’s request, ruling, “The application meets the requirements of the Constitution. The two shall be held in police custody for a period of 21 days as requested.”

The court scheduled the case for mention on March 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, investigators are working closely with UK authorities, as Scott had been based there before traveling to Kenya on February 16 for a business meeting. He disappeared just a day later.