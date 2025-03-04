Gachagua’s Remarks Against Ruto Spark NCIC Warning Over Hate Speech Concerns

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has cautioned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua against making statements that could ignite ethnic tensions or incite violence in his ongoing political attacks against President William Ruto.

The commission criticized Gachagua for his recent remarks regarding an alleged plot to remove Chief Justice Martha Koome, accusing him of misusing his freedom of speech to fuel division.

During a public address in Meru, Gachagua alleged that President Ruto was orchestrating Koome’s removal before the 2027 elections due to her ethnicity.

“Your allegation… is misleading and meant to promote negative ethnicity and likely to incite feelings of animosity among Kenyans, thus undermining peaceful co-existence,” NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia stated in a February 27 letter to Gachagua.

The commission referenced a speech Gachagua made on February 23, 2025, at AIPCA Anutebwe Kiongo Church in Igembe North, Meru County, where he allegedly sought to provoke emotions among members of the Ameru community.

The NCIC also took issue with Gachagua’s warning that President Ruto should not visit Meru County if Chief Justice Koome is removed from office.

“This is a direct violation of the president’s constitutional rights as the symbol of national unity to visit any part of the country to discharge his official duties as the duly and lawfully elected president of the Republic of Kenya,” the commission stated.

While acknowledging that freedom of speech is protected under the Constitution, the NCIC urged Gachagua to exercise restraint and carefully consider his words.

“You are advised not to engage in utterances that amount to propaganda for war, incitement to violence, hate speech, or advocacy of hatred based on discrimination,” the commission warned, adding that such remarks could stir animosity between communities and threaten national unity.

To safeguard peace and cohesion, the NCIC directed Gachagua to avoid making similar statements, cautioning that divisive rhetoric could undermine ethnic harmony in Kenya.