Why More Young Women Are Choosing Career Growth Over Tying the Knot

A growing number of women under 30 are choosing to deprioritize marriage, favoring career growth, financial independence, and personal freedom, according to a recent poll by Mwelekeo Insights.

The study, released on Tuesday, February 25, surveyed 2,687 women, revealing that 53 percent preferred not to marry, while only 29 percent expressed interest in marriage. Another 18 percent remained undecided.

Why Are Women Putting Marriage on Hold?

Among those who deprioritized marriage, the leading reason was financial independence (52 percent), followed by career ambitions (31 percent) and the desire for personal freedom (17 percent).

The poll also uncovered a split in societal expectations. While 50 percent felt increased pressure to marry, the other half reported a decline in societal expectations surrounding marriage.

Additionally, 60 percent of respondents viewed marriage as restrictive to their personal freedom, while 25 percent saw it as a positive change, and 15 percent remained neutral.

Higher Education Linked to Delayed Marriage

The study found that women with university education were more likely to prioritize their careers over marriage compared to those with only secondary education.

When asked about the ideal age for marriage, opinions varied:

30 percent preferred to marry between 28 and 30 years old.

45 percent felt more comfortable marrying after 30.

18 percent were unsure about the right age to marry.

Marriage No Longer Seen as Essential for Fulfillment

A significant 80 percent of respondents said they would prioritize career and financial stability over marriage.

Moreover, 59 percent of women under 30 stated that marriage was not essential for a fulfilling life, while 41 percent disagreed.

The poll also found that religion played a role in shaping marital views. While 53 percent said their beliefs influenced their stance on marriage, 33 percent reported minimal religious impact, and 14 percent said religion had no influence at all.

Shifting Attitudes Toward Polygamy and Urban-Rural Divide

Interestingly, 51 percent of respondents said they would accept a polygamous marriage if it improved their financial situation.

The study also found that:

67 percent of university-educated women deprioritized marriage, compared to 33 percent with only secondary education.

70 percent of non-religious women viewed marriage as unnecessary.

Urban women (62 percent) were more likely to deprioritize marriage compared to rural women (38 percent).

As perspectives on marriage continue to shift, the study underscores a growing trend of young women redefining their priorities, placing financial security and career success ahead of traditional expectations.