Visa-Free Policy Spurs 19.79% Growth in Kenya’s Tourism Earnings

Kenya’s tourism industry has experienced a significant boost following the introduction of the visa-free policy in January 2024.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, in a statement on Tuesday, February 25, announced that tourism earnings for 2024 had reached Ksh452.2 billion, reflecting a 19.79% increase compared to 2023.

“In 2024, Kenya welcomed 7.5 million tourists, both international and domestic. This translated to a 14.6% growth,” Mwaura stated.

Domestic tourism also saw a surge, with local bed occupancy rising by 12% to 5.1 million in 2024, up from 4.6 million in 2023.

When including unregistered accommodations and homestays—estimated to account for 10% of occupancy—the total bed occupancy increased by 16%, from 8.6 million in 2023 to 10 million in 2024.

The United States led as Kenya’s top source of international tourists, accounting for 12.8% of arrivals, followed by Uganda (9.42%) and Tanzania (8.49%). Other key markets included the United Kingdom (7.5%), India (5.5%), Italy (3.8%), China (3.8%), and Germany (3.7%).

While leisure travel remained the main draw, many visitors also arrived for conferences, business meetings, and to reunite with family and friends.