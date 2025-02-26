Rigathi Gachagua: ‘I Didn’t Threaten Ruto, I Stated Facts’

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed claims that he threatened President William Ruto over the potential removal of Chief Justice Martha Koome.

While addressing a gathering in Meru County on February 23, 2025, Gachagua alleged that there was a plot to oust CJ Koome and cautioned Ruto against visiting the region if he proceeded with it.

However, during a televised interview on Monday, February 24, Gachagua clarified that his remarks were not threats but rather observations on the shifting political mood in Meru.

“All I was doing in Meru was not threatening the President; I was stating facts. Ninety percent of the people in Meru are done with him. If he goes ahead and removes Martha Koome as Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court, he will lose the remaining ten percent,” he explained.

Gachagua emphasized that his statements were meant as advice, based on his reading of the region’s political climate.

“I was simply telling him there’s no need to come to Meru anymore because people will be cold and indifferent. I just gave him advice. I never said he should not visit Meru,” he clarified.

‘Ruto Ignored My Advice, Now He’s Losing Mt. Kenya’

He also accused Ruto of disregarding his past counsel.

“Many times, I have given the president free advice. When I was in office, I warned him not to interfere with the mountain, not to meddle in mountain politics, and not to attempt to divide Mt. Kenya East and West,” Gachagua stated.

“He disregarded me, called me primitive and retrogressive, and labeled me tribal. Today, it has come to pass—he has lost the mountain completely,” he added.

Gachagua further warned that Ruto risks facing hostility if he ignores the concerns of Meru residents.

“I was not threatening the president—I could never threaten him. I was simply stating the truth. If he succeeds in removing Martha Koome, his relationship with the people of Meru will be permanently damaged. There will be no need for him to visit Meru because he will receive a very hostile reception,” he asserted.