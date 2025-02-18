Universities Urged to Align Curricula with Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and Global Workforce Demands

As Kenya prepares for the full rollout of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), universities are being urged to adjust their academic programs to better accommodate students from this new system.

Several professors have stressed the need for universities to refocus their curricula, moving beyond traditional theoretical knowledge to emphasize practical skills. This shift comes as global industries place increasing value on talent identification and skill development from early education through to higher learning.

Prof. Humphrey Obora, Secretary General of the World Talents Academy and Founder of the African Talent Campus, along with Caleb Nyanguono, Secretary General of the Kenya Universities Performing Arts, Dance, Music, and Elocution, made this call while inducting over 300 arts and music students from 78 public universities in Kenya.

The professors highlighted the urgent need for a shift from theory-based learning to practical skills testing, noting that universities must evolve to meet the demands of the global workforce. They urged institutions to realign their curricula to provide students with the skills needed to succeed in today’s dynamic job market.

Obora explained, “The traditional education model has been increasingly criticised for its inability to prepare graduates for the practicalities of the job market, especially in fields that demand hands-on experience, technical proficiency, and problem-solving abilities.”

He further emphasized that the gap between academic knowledge and real-world application has made it clear that success is determined not just by what graduates know, but by how effectively they can apply that knowledge in professional environments.