University Placement for 2024 KCSE Students Begins Next Week – KUCCPS

Students who qualified for university admission in the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams will start applying for placement next week.

Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) CEO Agnes Mercy Wahome confirmed that the exact date for opening the application portal will be announced once the board gives its final approval.

“This week, we received the approved capacities from universities. They have declared about 300,000 slots, which exceed the 246,391 students who qualified for admission. We will place all eligible students who apply,” Dr. Wahome stated.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba also assured lawmakers that the KUCCPS portal will be open before the end of the month.

“There was no clear understanding regarding KUCCPS and university funding, especially after the court ruling suspended the current funding model. We agreed that by the end of this month, the portal should be open for university applicants. We are now working on the next steps and addressing related issues,” CS Ogamba told MPs.

Dr. Wahome further clarified that the KUCCPS application portal will not display the cost of academic programs, following the court ruling that nullified the 2023 government funding model.

“We can’t display the cost of the programs. Placement and funding have been delinked,” she said.