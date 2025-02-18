Suggestions

Kisii Prosecutor Placed on Leave After Being Caught Red-Handed in Bribe Scandal [Video]

February 18, 2025
In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested Japheth Ouko Mayore Isaboke, Principal Prosecution Counsel at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in Kilgoris.

The prosecutor allegedly solicited a Ksh50,000 bribe from a local businessman to expedite a court case. During negotiations, he reportedly reduced the amount to Ksh40,000.

The complainant, refusing to pay, reported the incident to the EACC. Acting swiftly, officers moved in on Sunday, February 16, 2025, arresting Isaboke red-handed as he received Ksh20,000, part of the agreed bribe.

A video of the Kilgoris-based Prosecutor receiving the bribe;


Held initially at Kisii Police Station, Isaboke was later granted Ksh30,000 cash bail while investigations continue into his alleged misconduct.

The commission encouraged citizens to report similar incidents, emphasizing that transparency and accountability are essential for maintaining trust in government institutions.

Following the arrest, the ODPP acted swiftly by placing Isaboke on compulsory leave. In a statement issued on Monday, February 17, the ODPP reaffirmed its dedication to upholding the law. “We remain deeply concerned about these allegations,” the statement noted, adding that thorough investigations would shed further light on the matter.

The ODPP pledged full cooperation with the EACC, vowing to take appropriate action, including prosecution if warranted.

“The ODPP remains committed to executing its constitutional mandate in accordance with the rule of law, public interest, and the administration of justice,” the statement concluded.

