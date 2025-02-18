Kenya’s Power Usage Hits Record High as Electricity Demand Soars

Kenya’s electricity consumption has soared to an all-time high of 2,316 megawatts, driven by rising demand across the country. This surge reflects growing investments in energy infrastructure and an expanding customer base.

In a report released on Monday, Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) attributed the spike to major grid stabilization projects and key energy developments.

“The demand increase is largely due to efforts to strengthen the National Grid and complete critical infrastructure. One such project is the Kimuka 220/66kV substation by KETRACO, which allowed Kenya Power to establish four 66kV feeder lines supplying Nairobi and nearby counties,” the report stated.

Steady Growth in Power Consumption

Kenya’s electricity consumption first surpassed 2,000 MW in 2021, peaking at over 2,100 MW. However, demand struggled to reach 2,200 MW that year.

Momentum picked up again in June 2024, leading to sustained growth in power usage.

“It took nearly two years for peak demand to grow by 200 MW, but in just the last eight months, we’ve seen an increase of over 116 MW—averaging 14.5 MW per month,” the report highlighted.

Kenya Power’s Managing Director and CEO, Joseph Siror, acknowledged this upward trend.

“Last year alone, we recorded seven new peaks. By December, peak demand hit 2,288 MW, and by January, it had climbed to 2,304 MW,” Siror said.

Infrastructure Investments Fueling Demand

Several projects have contributed to this growth, including the 33kV double circuit interconnector between Narok and Bomet counties. Network reinforcement efforts have also improved power supply reliability, ensuring stable electricity distribution.

Beyond infrastructure, increased electricity connections have significantly driven demand.

“In the last six months, we connected over 198,535 new customers to the national grid. With ongoing grid stabilization and new connectivity projects, we anticipate steady electricity demand growth in the coming months,” Siror added.

Kenya Power is currently rolling out the donor-funded Last Mile Phases IV and V, aiming to connect an additional 289,121 customers, further boosting power consumption nationwide.