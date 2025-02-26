Fresh Lawsuit Filed to Remove Wetang’ula as Speaker

A fresh legal battle has been launched to remove National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, with petitioners accusing him of defying court orders by declaring Kenya Kwanza the majority party.

The petition, led by Kenneth Njagi Njiru, urges the High Court to rule that Wetang’ula is unfit to serve as Speaker. The group argues that he ignored a previous court judgment by insisting that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party remains the minority party in the National Assembly.

Lawyer Kibe Mungai contends that Wetang’ula continues to advance the ruling administration’s agenda, despite a court ruling that bars him from holding the Speaker’s position while also serving as Ford Kenya leader and a member of Kenya Kwanza’s leadership.

“Bearing in mind the finding of this Honourable Court that the 4th Respondent cannot simultaneously hold the position of Speaker of the National Assembly on the one hand and the position of leader of Ford-Kenya party and member of the Kenya Kwanza Coalition Leaders Party Summit and member of its parliamentary group, the ruling delivered on 12 February 2025 is unlawful, null, and void ab initio,” argued Kibe.

The petitioners want the court to declare all parliamentary proceedings conducted after the judgment null and void. They also seek a ruling that bars Wetang’ula from continuing as Speaker unless he resigns from his leadership roles in Ford Kenya and Kenya Kwanza.

Just a week ago, the National Assembly dismissed another attempt to censure Wetang’ula. The Grassroot Oversight Initiative had sought to challenge his leadership, but Parliament Clerk Samuel Njoroge shut down the effort, stating that only a Member of Parliament can initiate such a motion.

“We have reviewed the Constitution, the Petition to Parliament (Procedure) Act, 2012, and the National Assembly Standing Orders. Standing Order 87(1) stipulates that the Speaker’s conduct can only be discussed through a substantive motion with at least three days’ notice,” Njoroge wrote.

His letter further emphasized that the Speaker is shielded from direct censure by the public, effectively blocking the petitioners’ efforts.

Laban Omusundi, executive director of the Grassroot Civilian Oversight Initiative, had petitioned Parliament, urging MPs to initiate a motion against Wetang’ula. However, with the Clerk’s response, the effort hit a dead end.

Omusundi accused Wetang’ula of engaging in political activities that compromise the neutrality expected of his office, a role that should remain independent of partisan influence.