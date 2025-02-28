Proposed Policy Seeks to Force State Officials to Rely on Public Health Facilities

Nominated MP Sabina Chege has proposed a policy requiring civil servants, state officials, and public officers to seek treatment exclusively in public health facilities.

On Wednesday, she tabled a notice of motion in Parliament advocating for the implementation of this directive as part of the broader Universal Health Coverage (UHC) initiative.

“I would like to give a notice of motion on the implementation of Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) and a policy on the mandatory use of public healthcare facilities by public officers,” Chege told the House.

She pointed out that Article 43(1)(a) of the Constitution guarantees every Kenyan the right to the highest attainable standard of health, including access to quality healthcare services.

Chege also highlighted the government’s commitment to accelerating UHC, noting that in 2020, the Ministry of Health introduced the Kenya Universal Healthcare Coverage Policy 2020-2030 under the theme “Accelerating the Attainment of Universal Health Coverage.”

The policy is currently being implemented through the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), she pointed out.

She argued that mandating public officers to use government hospitals would significantly improve service delivery while ensuring adequate funding for healthcare institutions.

“Public hospitals often suffer from insufficient funding, which affects service quality. Meanwhile, state officials enjoy comprehensive medical cover financed by the government. Directing these funds to public hospitals would enhance their capacity and improve healthcare for all citizens,” she explained.

Chege stressed that the move would not only boost the quality of care in public hospitals but also help address challenges facing the SHIF rollout.

She urged Parliament to support the motion and compel the Ministry of Health to fully implement the Kenya Universal Health Coverage Policy 2020-2030 while ensuring that all public officers, who receive government-funded medical cover, seek treatment in public hospitals.