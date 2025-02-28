President Ruto: My Opponents Only Want to Remove Me, They Have No Policies

President William Ruto has hit back at his political opponents, accusing them of lacking a clear plan to improve Kenya’s future.

Speaking during the launch of a KSh10 billion Kenya Off-Grid Solar Access Project (KOSAP) on Ndau Island, Lamu County, Ruto criticized his detractors for focusing on ethnic politics instead of uniting the nation.

He challenged them to shift their attention to real solutions that could transform the economy and uplift citizens’ lives. In what appeared to be a direct jab at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who has recently made headlines with his media appearances, Ruto dismissed his critics as individuals driven by personal interests rather than national progress.

“Msijali matapeli ambao hawana mpango. Nimewaskiza kwa makini, wanaongea kwenye mtandao, radio, magazeti, mpango yao ni kuondoa Ruto. Hawana sera, hawana maoni, hawana chochote,” he said.

(Don’t worry about fraudsters who have no plan. I have listened to them carefully—they talk on social media, radio, and newspapers—but their only agenda is to remove Ruto. They have no policies, no ideas, nothing.)

“Niwaambie mwenye kuweka viongozi ni Mungu sio nyinyi. Msijisumbue kupanga mambo, tafuteni sera,” he added.

(Let me tell them—leaders are chosen by God, not by them. Instead of plotting, they should focus on crafting policies.)

The president urged Kenyans to reject divisive rhetoric, emphasizing that leadership is determined by God, not political scheming.

“Hawa wasiwatishe, sisi tunapanga na vile Kenya itaendelea mbele. We will not allow people who don’t have a vision to derail us with negative ethnicity and useless politics rather than unite us. Niko tayari kuunganisha wakenya wote,” he added. (Don’t let them intimidate you. We are focused on planning Kenya’s progress. We will not allow visionless individuals to derail us with negative ethnicity and meaningless politics instead of fostering unity. I am ready to unite all Kenyans)

Ruto assured residents that his administration remains focused on uniting the country and driving development, warning against distractions from leaders who lack a clear vision.