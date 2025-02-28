Kebaso to Karua: Make Me EACC Boss, I’ll Eliminate Corruption Without Pay

Morara Kebaso has urged Martha Karua, leader of the newly launched People’s Liberation Party (PLP), to appoint him as the head of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) if she wins the presidency.

Speaking at the official launch of PLP on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Kebaso, the Inject Party leader, did not hold back in his criticism of Kenya’s entrenched corruption. He described graft as a major roadblock to the country’s progress and a crisis that must be tackled head-on.

“I have had the privilege of touring this country—32 counties in total. Na mheshimiwa mimi nataka kukuambia yakwamba ile mambo inaendelea hapa ni wizi, wizi bila kazi. It’s theft to the left, theft to the right and theft in the centre,” he remarked.

Kebaso accused government officials of siphoning public funds and stalling national development.

“Out of a budget of 3.9 trillion, 70 percent of it goes to theft and pilferage of public funds. And if you go everywhere in this country, it is dead project after dead project. Corruption has killed our devolution, it has killed opportunities for young people,” he lamented.

The outspoken activist-turned-politician urged Karua to make the fight against corruption a top priority should she assume office.

Although Kebaso has previously expressed interest in the presidency, he emphasized that his primary goal is to rid Kenya of corruption. He even pledged to serve as EACC chair without pay if Karua grants him the position.

“Mimi nina azma ya kuwa rais wa Kenya, but that is the will of God. It’s God that gives leadership, it’s not me to give it to myself. If you become our president ahead of me, ile kitu pekeake naomba ni kiti ya anti-corruption. I want to work for free, I don’t want to be paid. Nipatie tu hio kiti ya EACC na uzime simu uniwache mimi ntashugulikia hawa watu,” he declared.

The launch of PLP attracted several key political figures, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Jimi Wanjigi, and Eugene Wamalwa.

The party, formerly known as the National Rainbow Alliance Party of Kenya (NARC-Kenya), unveiled its new leadership during the rebranding event held in Nairobi.

Among those appointed to leadership roles is Kelvin Kile, the new national deputy party leader, while Asha Bashir has been confirmed as the Secretary General.

Kinangop politician Ribathi Gichuke will serve as the national organizing secretary, and Haniel Basilio has been named the party’s youth leader.