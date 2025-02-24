PHOTOS: Luxury Cruise Liner ‘Norwegian Dawn’ Makes Grand Return to Mombasa, President Ruto Leads Welcome

Mombasa’s tourism industry received another major boost on Sunday as President William Ruto welcomed the luxurious Norwegian Dawn cruise liner, which arrived with over 2,200 tourists and 995 crew members.

The 294-meter-long vessel with a draft of 8.3 metres, one of the largest to ever dock in Mombasa, sailed in from Seychelles, marking its second visit to Kenya after its maiden voyage last year.

The arrival of Norwegian Dawn comes just days after the Port of Mombasa hosted two other renowned cruise ships, MS Europa and MS World Odyssey, widely known as ‘Semester at Sea.’ The increasing number of cruise liners signals Kenya’s growing appeal as a global travel destination.

Government officials, including Roads and Transport CS Davis Chirchir, Mombasa Governor Abdulswammad Nassir, and Tourism CS Rebecca Miano, were present to witness the grand arrival. The ship received a ceremonial welcome, with Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Capt. William Ruto personally piloting the vessel into port.

During the tour, President Ruto emphasized the government’s commitment to expanding Kenya’s tourism sector through strategic marketing, quality infrastructure, and enhanced visitor experiences. Photos shared by the government captured the President exploring the ship and engaging with excited tourists.

The docking of Norwegian Dawn reinforces Mombasa’s position as a key stop for international cruise tourism, promising economic benefits for the region’s hospitality and transport sectors.

